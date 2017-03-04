Asda workers sentenced after stealing up to £6,000 of booze from Great Bridge supermarket

Two Asda workers who stole up to £6,000 of booze by repeatedly loading up a car in the supermarket’s yard have been spared jail.

Home delivery driver, Kalwant Dosanjh, and forklift truck driver, Sukhdeep Purewal, carried out the ruse at Asda Great Bridge seven times in 2016, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

They nabbed booze including Bacardi, Famous Grouse whisky and Carling lager estimated to be worth between £4,000 and £6,000.

The pair were sentenced on Thursday, when it emerged Dosanjh now works at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, as a driver delivering medicines.

They were given community orders by Recorder Collingwood Thompson QC.

Dosanjh, aged 43, was ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work while 45-year-old Purewal was given an alcohol treatment requirement for six months.

Miss Joanne Barker, prosecuting, said Asda’s security team had launched an investigation into missing stock and caught the pair in the act on December 11.

She said: “Security watched as Purewal opened the yard gate and a car was driven by Dosanjh into the yard.

“They were seen loading items into the car.

“When they were approached by staff it was discovered the boot of the car had been loaded with 11 cases worth £1,170.”

The pair were arrested and police then searched their homes where they discovered further beer, vodka and whisky.

At Purewal’s home in Priory Drive, Oldbury, officers also found £1,540 in cash, of which he admitted half had been acquired through the sale of alcohol stolen from Asda.

It was at the home of Dosanjh, in Viaduct Drive, Dunstall, Wolverhampton, that cans of Carling and four cases of Bacardi rum were found.

Both men later admitted stealing alcohol in the same way on six other occasions and admitted theft by an employee before magistrates in January.

Mr Shawn Williams, representing Dosanjh, said his client was heavily in debt.

Mr David Houldcroft, representing Purewal, said his client was looking for a new job.

Recorder Thompson QC told the pair they were ‘extremely fortunate’ they had not been handed prison sentences.