A suspect has been charged with assault after a man suffered stab wounds in Walsall.

The alleged incident took place about 12.15pm on February 23, in Birchfield Way, on The Yew Tree Estate.

Two people were arrested.

West Midlands Police confirmed Gareth Cable, aged 41, from Carters Green, West Bromwich, has been charged with assault.

He is due at Wolverhampton Crown Court on March 10.