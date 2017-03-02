Two men charged after charity boxes stolen in Walsall nursery raid

Two men have been charged with burglary after charity boxes containing hundreds of pounds were stolen from a nursery in Walsall.

CCTV from Skittles Spotty Centre was widely shared on social media after thieves broke in in the early hours of February 17.

In the footage two men can be seen searching the office, taking a charity box and smashing a computer screen in the nursery's office on Hatherton Street.

A total of six charity boxes were stolen during the raid, including one destined for Make A Wish, an organisation which gives children with life-limiting illness trips away.

Owner Annup Kapur, who had his briefcase taken, said: “It is disgusting. How these people can do this, not only to us, but also the charity we were collecting for. It has also taken its toll on the kids, they have been shaken up badly by what’s gone on.”

“The police need to catch these two before they do it again.”