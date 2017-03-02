Teen claimed he was 'bullied' into holding up four Black Country corner shops

A teenager who claimed he was bullied into holding up four corner shops with a replica pistol had his sentence backed by top judges today.

Nathan Harper was just 16 when he terrorised staff at the shops in Stourbridge, Quarry Bank, Wollaston and Brierley Hill.

He was locked up for 54 months at Wolverhampton Crown Court in September last year.

He was convicted of four counts of possessing an imitation firearm, three robberies and one attempted robbery.

Harper and two accomplices carried out the four raids in just under three hours in September 2015, London's Appeal Court heard today.

The now 18-year-old tried to force staff to hand over cash by brandishing a black imitation pistol, but the raiders fled empty handed from all but one shop.

The gang's only successful raid was on Kingsway Stores, in Wollaston, where they grabbed packs of cigarettes off the shelves.

Staff managed to escape, hit the panic button or retreat into their shops' backrooms during the heists, said Mr Justice Holgate.

But despite the robbers' thwarted plans their attacks clearly had a traumatic impact on shop assistants, the judge added.

Harper, who can now be named for the first time after reaching adulthood, challenged his sentence today, claiming it was far too tough.

Mr Justice Holgate, sitting with Lord Justice Treacy and Judge Griffith-Jones, noted Harper's youth at the time.

His accomplices - who acted as look-out and getaway driver - were both in their 20s and received sentences of six years and six years four months.

Harper, of Churchward Close, Stourbridge, was of previous good character and claimed he was "bullied and intimidated" by the older pair.

But Mr Justice Holgate said: "There were severe aggravating factors in this case. We consider that the judge cannot be criticised for the sentence he imposed.

"For this reason the appeal is dismissed."