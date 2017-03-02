Man arrested as woman injured in Bilston

A man has been arrested after a woman was found with serious head injuries this morning.

The woman, in her 30s, was discovered collapsed in Coronation Road, Spring Vale, Bilston, at 7.45am.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in an air ambulance.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding in connection with the incident.

The man is helping police with their inquiries.

A police spokesman said: "The woman is believed to be in a serious condition."