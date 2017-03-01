Wolverhampton pub attack leaves man needing surgery

This man is being hunted by police after an attack in a Wolverhampton pub left a man needing surgery.

The 30-year-old victim suffered a fractured eye socket when he was hit on the side of the head at the Giffard Arms in the city centre.

The Victoria Street attack happened on November 25 last year and today police released a CCTV image of a man they are trying to trace in relation to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Pudney by emailing pudney@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting crime number 20WV/236877K/16.