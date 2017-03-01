Violent rapist jailed for 12 years over horror attack

A rapist who left a woman with serious long-term injuries in a horrific attack has been jailed for 12 years.

Anthony Laine, 30, was sleeping in a tent when he launched the assault near the River Severn in Bewdley, in August last year.

Worcester Crown Court heard how Laine raped the victim twice and beat her so badly her skull was smashed into two.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was left with a ‘floating face’ – a medical term for when the front of the face becomes detached from the skull.

Laine pleaded guilty to two charges of rape and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three common assaults.

Judge Daniel Pearce-Higgins QC said: “There is a significant risk of the defendant causing serious harm to members of the public.”

The court heard the woman, who has no memory of the incident, was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood on August 10 last year.

But she regained consciousness to identify Laine as her attacker.

Prosecutor Mr Timothy Sapwell said: “The front of the face was completely detached from the skull. It’s described in medical terms as floating face.”

The court heard her injuries required a nine and a half hour operation.

She told the court she still suffers from double vision and faces a further 18 months of hospital visits including more operations.

In a video interview which was played in court, the woman said: “It’s ruined my life.”

The court heard Laine was seen by a witness running from the scene and sustained injuries to his hands in the attack.

Mr Simon Rippon, defending, said: “He is, in my respectful submission, remorseful.”

Detective Constable Nicola Nevin, of West Mercia Police, said: “This was an incredibly violent attack which left her with serious long-term injuries.”