Teenage girl punched in face at Nando’s in front of shocked family

A 15-year-old girl was punched in the face by an older teenage boy in a frightening unprovoked attack at a Nando’s restaurant.

Chloe Revin, from Wednesfield, was enjoying lunch with her mother at the Bentley Bridge restaurant when the shock assault happened leaving the youngster with a broken tooth.

Her mother Rachel Revin said they have been left shellshocked at what unfolded.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it. I took my daughter for Sunday lunch and we would have never expected something like that to happen.

"Normally I’ll cook but I took her to Nando’s as a treat just for a change.

“We were at the table and I just bent down to pick up a fork and he just hit her.

“He punched her and had a plastic Coke bottle in his hand.

“She was completely in shock and crying and just said ‘he’s just punched me, mum’.

“I ran after him shouting ‘he’s just punched my daughter’, and people were shouting to stop him.

“He just stopped, turned around and looked me in the eye before walking out.

“He was with mates who couldn’t believe what happened. The staff were really kind. I still don’t know if they’ve caught him.”

A West Midlands Police spokesman said an assault happened on February 19.

“We were called to Nando’s at Bentley Bridge following reports of an assault,” he said.

“Officers attended the scene and spoke to the victim and arranged for her to attend a local police station at a time to suit her.

“A 17-year-old boy has been voluntary interviewed about the incident.”