Prison officer’s skull fractured in attack at HMP Oakwood

A prison officer has been left with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain after being hit by a single punch from an inmate at Oakwood prison.

The male officer is being treated in hospital after the ‘heinous attack’, which happened on Friday.

Private security firm G4S, which runs the jail, confirmed that one of their officer’s was attacked but did not comment on his injuries.

However, it is understood that the officer suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain after being punched once as the inmate came out of his cell at unlocking time.

Sean Oliver, the deputy director at HMP Oakwood, said the incident had been referred to the police and that G4S would be pushing for the ‘strongest possible penalty’ when the case goes to court.

He added that prison officers should be able to return home safely after their shift.

He said in a statement: “A prison custody officer was attacked on Friday and is receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries.

"We are supporting our colleague and his family and hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.

“Our team should be able to return home safely at the end of their shift and anyone who undermines their safety or that of other prisoners can expect to face the full force of the law.

“This heinous attack came without warning and we have already stripped this prisoner of privileges, referred them to police and will be pushing for the strongest possible penalty in court.”

This attack is not the first on an officer inside the country’s biggest jail.

On March 20 last year 22-year-old Paul Hobbs hit an officer over the head with a mug and tried to gouge his eyes after being told to return to his cell.

He had kicked off about being moved to another ward and kicked a chair in his cell and threw it at the door before adopting a boxing stance.

He then proceeded to come towards the officer and swing for him.

They both fell on the bed in the tussle before the Hobbs grabbed a mug and hit the officer over the head with a mug and tried to gouge his eyes with his fingers.

The officer escaped serious harm but Hobbs was jailed for three years and four months for the incident, as well as a burglary and theft at a home in Lichfield.

Just last month two prison officers at Oakwood were arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle mobile phones into the jail.

The pair, a 23-year-old woman from Cannock and a 27-year-old man from Bilston, have been bailed pending further inquiries.