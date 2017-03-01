Dudley doctor in court accused of sex attacks on five patients

A doctor has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting five patients while he was working at a surgery in Dudley.

Dr Amirul Haque, 32, faces five sex assault charges relating to his time on a placement at an unnamed practice.

The charges relate to five counts of sexual assault committed against separate patients, including on women who had complained of a sore throat and earache.

Haque, of Ladypool Road, Balsall Heath, was bailed to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on March 29.

He gave no indication of plea this morning at Walsall Magistrates Court, but his solicitor told the court that his client intended to deny the offences at a further hearing.