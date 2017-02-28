Raider who targeted SIX shops in just 11 days is jailed for nine years

A serial thief who went on a one-man crime spree, stealing three cars and carrying out robberies at six stores in 11 days has been jailed for nine years.

One woman shopkeeper was left unconscious by Philip Guest while another suffered a minor stroke, Wolverhampton Crown Court was told.

The 31-year-old, with a £300-a-day drug habit and 27 previous convictions involving 71 separate offences, was armed with a variety of weapons on all but one of the raids and used them to threatened staff on four occasions, said Mr Oliver Woolhouse, prosecuting.

Guest, a banned driver who was on bail for motoring matters at the time, escaped with £1,400 cash and the £800 gold chain of a female member of staff who was knocked out when hit on the back of the head after he put a £20 note on the counter for a can of drink at Delph Convenience store in Brettell Lane, Brierley Hill on January 14.

She suffered bruising and swelling with psychological scarring. Afterwards the defendant snatched £200 from the till at a newsagents in nearby New Street.

A woman member of staff suffered a minor stroke after being pushed backwards as he grabbed £570 cash from the Windmill supermarket in Windmill Hill, Cradley, where he left a hammer.

Guest was caught soon afterwards when traced to a locked caravan in Seymour Road, Stourbridge where police found a metal baseball bat and two more hammers believed to have been used to threaten staff during the rampage.

It had started at McColl’s store in Hill Street, Brierley Hill on January 5, where he snatched about £400 from the till and fled in blue Ford Focus which he filled up with petrol without pay at the Tesco Express petrol station in Hagley Road, Oldswinford the following day.

On January 7 he stole a woman’s handbag from her shopping trolley in the car park at Sainsbury’s Withymoor, Brierley Hill before stealing a £795 Renault Scenic loaned to him at the Merry Hill Car Centre, Dudley Road.

Guest walked into Griffiths MoT centre at Brettle Lane, Kingswinford, said he had run out of diesel and asked to borrow their white Citroen van which was never returned. Soon afterwards he snatched £30 from the till at Norgrove’s newsagents at Drew Road, Pedmore and took a £4,800 van that was for sale at Amlin Motors, Maypole Fields.

The defendant snatched £100 at the One Stop Shop in Hungary Hill, Stourbridge, after threatening the manager with a baseball bat. Guest, from Whitethorn Road, Brierley Hill pleaded guilty to robbery, theft and making off without payment and was jailed by Judge Simon Ward.