Nationwide appeal to catch Black Country murder suspect Niron Parker-Lee

A nationwide television appeal will be launched tonight to catch a ‘dangerous’ man wanted by police over a Black Country murder.

A photograph of murder suspectwill be screened on Crimewatch on BBC One from 9pm.

He is wanted in connection with the death of Mansoor Mahmood, who was stabbed to death in Brierley Hill’s High Street. The murder took place on October 15.

But despite an appeal by West Midlands Police and a £2,000 reward offered, Parker-Lee has evaded the force.

A police spokesman said: “We have asked Crimewatch for help to trace the whereabouts of Parker-Lee. Many people watch the show and it is another avenue we can use in our pursuit of the suspect.”

She added there had been no update on the investigation since an appeal was issued back in November.

Mr Mahmood, aged 24, of Bague Walk, was attacked with a knife in the High Street shortly before 5pm on October 15.

Stabbed in the stomach, he staggered in to Dixi Chicken and cried for help before collapsing on the floor. He later died in hospital from his injuries.

Following the attack, Det Insp Harry Harrison, from West Midlands Police’s Homicide Team, said he believed it was a targeted attack.

Officers scoured CCTV and security camera footage – and less than a month later named key suspect Niron Parker-Lee.

Det Insp Harrison said the force needed to locate Parker-Lee, 19, also from Brierley Hill ‘as soon as possible’.

He said: “Someone knows where this man is and I’d remind them that harbouring a wanted man is a criminal offence and you may also face prosecution.”

Parker-Lee was described as dangerous, and the public urged not to approach him.

At an inquest opening in November, Coroner Zafa Siddique was told Mr Mahmood had been a carer for his wife, Aisha Akhta.

Following the hearing, a £2,000 reward was put up by charity Crimestoppers for information leading to Parker-Lee’s arrest.

Pauline Hadley, Crimestoppers regional manager for the West Midlands, said: “A young man has lost his life in tragic circumstances after being attacked in broad daylight on a busy street in Dudley.”

Any sightings of Parker-Lee should be reported to police immediately on 999.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.`