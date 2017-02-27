Handsworth bus murder: Man denies killing Smethwick passenger Leon Barrett-Hazle

A man charged with stabbing a fellow passenger to death on the top deck of an 11a bus in Handsworth has denied murder.

Kieran Gillespie is alleged to have knifed 36-year-old Leon Barrett- Hazle, from Smethwick, around 15 times following an exchange of words that turned violent on the upper deck.

The bus was travelling along Rookery Road, Handsworth, at around 10.45pm on January 23 when the attack took place.

The 25-year-old, of Wellsbourne Road, Handsworth, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge when he appeared via video link at Birmingham Crown Court.

He will go on trial on July 17.

More on this story: Handsworth bus stabbing: Man charged with murder as family pay tribute to Leon Barrett-Hazle

He currently remains in custody.

Relatives of Mr Barrett-Hazle, who was stabbed several times, said in a tribute they had been left devastated by the loss of a 'wonderful, warm, kind, generous of heart and much-loved' family man.