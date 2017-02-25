Ten children's wheelchairs stolen in 'sickening' theft

A trailer containing ten wheelchairs was stolen from behind Stourbridge’s Crystal Leisure Centre.

The wheelchairs, which are worth around £18,000, are specially adapted for children and young people with disabilities. The incident happened at around 8.20pm on Tuesday.

Councillor Khurshid Ahmed, cabinet member responsible for leisure centres, said: “I am sickened by the actions of these heartless thieves.

"The children and young people who rely on these chairs to participate in some of our sessions are suffering because of their thoughtlessness.”

Anyone with information about the equipment, which was stolen on Wednesday and is usually stored at Earls High School where they are used regularly, is asked to come forward.

Bosses say that under the insurance policy of the centre, the items may not be able to be replaced and it is hoped they will be recovered.

Anyone who has information can call police on 101.