No jail for man who kicked victim in head in brawl watched 40,000 times

An attacker was caught kicking his victim in the head on a video watched more than 40,000 times before it was removed.

Brandon Raybould, 20, of Burnett Court, Stafford, was captured on CCTV kicking the head of Haiden Growcott during a mass brawl outside kebab shops on Newport Road, Stafford, near to the popular Couture nightclub.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses on September 6 after the video of the fight, which took place at around 3:30am on September 3, went viral online. It was viewed more than 40,000 times in a few days before being removed.

During that time Raybould, who pleaded guilty to one charge of assault at Cannock Magistrates’ Court yesterday, was shown the video by a friend and handed himself in to police.

Police did not attend the incident but were made aware after the video appeared on the Spotted Stafford page, where it received more than 7,600 likes.

Prosecuting, John Barnett, said: “The victim and the defendant, who did not know each other, had both been in the Couture nightclub with respective friends.

"Trouble had started in there between the groups and that was then carried out into the street. The victim was knocked to the ground and the defendant proceeded to kick him in the head a number of times.”

The victim, who was 22 at the time, did not suffer serious injuries, but did sustain a jaw injury and cuts to the head. Police asked for the video to be taken down out of respect for the victim.

Defence solicitor David Ellis said: “This is clearly a very serious incident but the defendant is of previous good character and has no history with the police.

"He handed himself and admitted what he had done to police, although he has no recollection of it himself.

"He is extremely remorseful, he allowed himself to get dragged into a huge fight between a large crowd of people and he has not drunk since. He has left that and those friends behind him.”

Chief magistrate Robert Chimley-Roberts ordered that Raybould serve a 12-month community order involving 240 hours unpaid work, as well as a 30 day rehabilitation requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation, £135 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Mr Chimley Roberts said: “You are not going to jail but this is such a serious incident that you could be.”