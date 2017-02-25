JAILED: Man stabbed dog to death then dumped it in bin

A man who stabbed his dog to death before dumping it in the bin has been jailed.

Peter Waters, of Stafford, put the body of Staffordshire bull terrier Kyzer in a household bin after the attack.

The RSPCA has described it as ‘stomach-churning’, saying the dog would have been ‘terrified’.

Waters, aged 41, of Monks Walk, Gnosall, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to Kyzer, who he had only had for four months.

Stafford Magistrates Court was told that he was heard shouting at the dog on March 12 last year – the day it happened.

The dog was discovered wrapped in blood stained bedding inside a bin in Greenside, Yarnfield near Eccleshall.

Waters was jailed for 23 weeks while disqualified from keeping animals for 20 years.

Laura Bryant, of the RSPCA, said: “Kyzer had been stabbed twice through the chest bone, breaking his ribs and puncturing his heart, before being dumped.”