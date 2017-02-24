West Midlands Police given extra time to grill Syria terror suspect

West Midlands Police have been granted extra time to question a man they arrested yesterday on suspicion of Syra-related terrorism offences.

Officers from the force's Counter Terrorism Unit appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court via video link to submit their request for a warrant of further detention today.

The man, aged 26, was arrested yesterday at Heathrow Airport after arriving on a flight from Turkey.

The three-day extension means that detectives can now hold the man until Tuesday evening.

The arrest was pre-planned and intelligence-led and there is no risk to the public’s safety, police said.

Anyone with any information or concerns regarding this investigation should contact West Midlands Police on 101 or the Anti-Terror Hotline on 0800 789 321.