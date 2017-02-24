WATCH: CCTV shows hit-and-run driver mount kerb and plough into girl

Shocking CCTV footage has been released showing the moment a hit-and-run driver accelerated onto a kerb and straight into a teenage girl.

In the footage, a dark BMW can be seen turning into the middle of the road before mounting the pavement, crashing directly into the girl and driving off.

The 17-year-old victim was walking with her mum after a shopping trip when she was hit by the 5 Series at around 6.30pm on January 28

She was taken to hospital in a serious condition and is continuing to recover from her neck and head injuries nearly one month after the incident.

Police investigating the hit-and-run today released the CCTV footage of the crash which happened on Bromsgrove Street in Birmingham city centre.

Officers want to trace the car, described as a dark coloured BMW 5 series, and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Pc Mark Nicholson, from West Midlands Police's traffic unit, said: “A teenager suffered serious neck and head injuries and is still in shock from what happened.

“I would urge anyone with information to call us and I want to appeal directly to the driver to do the right thing and come forward."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 1941 28/1.