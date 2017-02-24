Stabbed man is one of two arrested after Walsall attack

Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Walsall.

A 25-year-old man who needed hospital treatment was one of two suspects detained after the attack yesterday.

West Midlands Police, who are treating the stabbing as a domestic incident, were called to Birchfield Way in The Delves at 12.15pm.

The wounded man's injuries were described as non-life threatening and was arrested in connection with the incident.

A second man, aged 41, was arrested on suspicion of wounding.

Police cars rushed to the scene and the route was immediately closed off.

Confirming the details of the dispute, a police spokesman said: "Officers attended Birchfield Way in Walsall at 12.15pm Thursday following reports of a domestic incident.

"A 25-year-man sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

"He has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"A second man aged 41 has been arrested on suspicion of wounding. He is currently in custody and will be questioned by officers in due course."

No charges have been made at this stage.