Spirits stolen in early-hours raid on Black Country Wetherspoons

An appeal has been launched after bottles of spirits were stolen from a Black Country Wetherspoons.

West Midlands Police have asked for information after Chequers Inn, on High Street, Stourbridge, had a quantity of spirit bottles taken.

Police were called at 4.30am on Wednesday.

Officers are examining CCTV in the area.

A spokesman for JD Wetherspoon said: "We can confirm that there was a break-in at The Chequers Inn, Stourbridge, at 4.30am on Wednesday and a quantity of spirits was stolen.

"Police attended the site and we are helping them in every way we can."

Anyone with information to help enquiries is asked to call police on 101.