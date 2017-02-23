West Midlands terror police arrest man, 26

West Midlands police were tonight questioning a 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of Syria-related terrorism offences.

The man was detained at Heathrow Airport by officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit after arriving on a flight from Turkey.

He is currently in custody in the West Midlands area.

His arrest was pre-planned and intelligence-led. Police say there was no threat to the safety of the flight or the airport.