West Midlands terror police arrest man, 26
West Midlands police were tonight questioning a 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of Syria-related terrorism offences.
The man was detained at Heathrow Airport by officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit after arriving on a flight from Turkey.
He is currently in custody in the West Midlands area.
His arrest was pre-planned and intelligence-led. Police say there was no threat to the safety of the flight or the airport.