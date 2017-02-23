Gun 'fired at car' in latest shooting in Walsall

A gun was reportedly fired at a car today in the latest shooting in a Black Country borough.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene in Temple Road, Willenhall at around 1.20am.

But the force confirmed that no one had been seriously injured and were urging anyone with any formation to come forward.

It comes after the third shooting in four months happened in the Walsall borough last week.

A house in Alexandra Road, Palfrey was left with shattered windows after being shot at in what police said was a deliberate attack.

Anyone with information can call Force CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.