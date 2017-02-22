Waitrose supermarket in Stourbridge targeted by thieves stealing copper pipes

Metal thieves struck at Waitrose in Stourbridge swiping copper piping from the branch.

A large amount of copper was stolen as thieves struck at the supermarket.

Metal piping was taken from inside Waitrose.

It is thought to have happened in the early hours of Monday when the shop was closed.

Police have launched an investigation.

The shop on Market Street, which is part of the Ryemarket shopping centre, is open as normal although sales of some chilled foods have been restricted.

West Midlands Police spokeswoman Sharn Braich said: “Police were alerted to the theft of a large quantity of copper pipes from the Waitrose store in Stourbridge on Monday, February 20.

“It is believed the theft may have taken place in the early hours.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101.”