Illegal showing of Sky Sports costs ex-pub manager £50,000

A former pub licensee has been ordered to pay nearly £50,000 for illegally showing Sky Sports – as the satellite giant warned it would continue to crack down on venues showing sport unlawfully.

Sky took action against the Witton Arms in Birmingham, on Witton Road near Villa Park, for infringing its copyright by showing the sports channel without having a valid commercial viewing agreement in place.

Ann Duffy, the pub’s former designated premises supervisor, was ordered to pay a total of £49,741 in damages, costs and interest.

George Lawson, head of commercial policy at Sky, said: “Showing sports illegally creates an uneven playing field for thousands of hardworking licensees who legitimately invest in Sky Sports, which is why we are committed to protecting legitimate customers from those that threaten their businesses.

“The action clearly demonstrates that venues which choose to show Sky Sports without a valid agreement commit copyright infringement and will face legal action – and possibly hefty financial consequences as a result of their actions.”