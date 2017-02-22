Alleged fraudster couple 'isolated blind man to control his money'

A blind man in his 90s rapidly deteriorated mentally during the run up to his purchase of a £188,000 house for his cleaner, a jury heard.

Long-time friend Gillian Griffiths who, with her husband, took him on coach holidays five times in 18 months, told Wolverhampton Crown Court he became ‘very muddled’ between July and September 2014.

She said: “At the beginning of that year he handled money in a well-organised way but by September he had no concept of what £10 could buy.

“There was a rapid deterioration. He was a generous man. He would pull his purse out which usually had £300 in it.”

The man, who suffered from a degenerative sight condition and was registered as blind, bought the house for cleaner Veronica Robinson in Beecher Street, Halesowen.

The sale completed on January, 6, 2015 but the £188,000 cheque it was bought with, allegedly written by her and signed by him, was dated November, 12, 2014, the court heard.

Prosecutor Mr Mark Jackson claimed she and her partner, 66-year-old Robert Homer, deliberately isolated the man from friends and family to gain control of his finances after she started working at his Black Country home in late 2013.

Another friend, Dave Jones, helped with the man’s mail and finances until Robinson took over the responsibilities. He said: “He used to draw out about £1,000-a-month.”

After Robinson became involved he said he saw a bank statement of the man in July 2014 that indicated £21,000 had been withdrawn in six months.

Mr Jones added: “I had my suspicions about how he could be spending that amount of money.”

The man became ‘angry and confused’ when the contents of the bank statement were raised with him.

Mrs Griffiths claimed the man told her he had ‘loaned’ Robinson £10,000 because she was ‘hard up’. Robinson was arrested and interviewed under caution on March, 27, 2015.

The Beecher Street house was searched and details of the man’s savings were found in her bag, the court heard.

Officers handed over the investigation to Dudley Trading Standards in April 2015. The next month they received a typed letter carrying the man’s signature. It said: “I wish all investigations to be dropped forthwith.”

Unsigned draft copies were later found at the Beecher Street address, where Robinson was living, the court heard.

Robinson, of High Haden Road, Cradley Heath, denies fraud by abuse of position between October 2014 and September 2015 and attempting to pervert the course of justice. Homer pleads not guilty to aiding, abetting fraud and false representation.

The trial continues.