Thieves break into safe during 'disgusting' raid on Black Country church

Thieves broke into a Black Country church and dropped a safe off a balcony - with the raid labelled 'disgusting' by a religious leader.

Christ Church in Coseley was ransacked by thieves during the break-in, which is believed to have happened in the early hours of Monday.

Pictures posted online show the aftermath of the break-in, which Reverend Emma Stanford said felt like it had 'violated' the church.

The crooks made off with a collection of silver items and a safe was thrown over a balcony and opened during the raid.

However Rev Stanford paid tribute to members of the community for rallying around in support after the shocking incident.

A statement posted on the church's Facebook page on Monday morning read: "I'm heart broken.

"Came over to my beloved church this morning to find that it has been broken into.

"Simply awful thing to do to Christ Church and the people of Coseley.

"At the moment it feels like all the glorious memories of this church and the people who it belongs to have been violated.

"How could anyone do such a thing. Disgusting."

Rev Stanford posted another message on the social media site later on the day, which stated: "Well what a difficult and horrible day it has been.

"One which has been filled with sadness and disappointment at what some people can do.

"But there has also been wonderful amazement at the loving reaction of the people of Coseley and beyond, even as far as Brierley Hill.

"I have been surrounded by the love of those I have married, the children I have baptised, and those who's loved ones funeral I conducted, as well as others of my community, like Coseley Cricket Club, and other members of the community.

"I am incredibly proud of Coseley and Hurst Hill tonight. God has blessed me by bringing me to this very special place. May he bless you all. Reverend Emma."

The police have been informed.