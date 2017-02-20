Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Dudley remains closed fortnight after armed robbery

A high street bank in Dudley has been closed for a fortnight following an armed robbery.

Police were called to The Royal Bank of Scotland on High Street just after 4pm on Friday, February 3.

A female customer threatened staff with a knife and stole cash before fleeing on foot. No one was injured.

The Royal Bank of Scotland said it could not confirm when the branch would re-open but customers could use its branches in Wolverhampton and Walsall.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can contact Detective Constable Dave Laver by calling 101 via extension 851 3122 or by emailing d.laver@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk