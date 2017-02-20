Mother’s horror over attack on daughter brutally beaten and robbed in street

The mother of a teenage girl has spoken of her horror after her daughter was beaten and robbed in a Black Country street.

Emily O’Reilly, aged 16, from Walsall, was attacked in Darlaston.

Emily’s mother Tanya O’Reilly told how her daughter, who has Asperger’s, was walking to her friend’s house when she was attacked from behind.

Emily’s mobile phone, a Pandora bracelet and a ring were stolen from her during the attack.

Her mother, Tanya O’Reilly, said: “She was out with friends as teenagers do and walking along to one of her friend’s houses.

“As she was walking someone came up behind her and grabbed her by her hair and started hitting her. At some point during it, Emily went down to the floor. She was robbed as well, they took her mobile phone which was tucked into her trousers.”

The incident happened last Monday close to midnight but the exact location in Darlaston is not known. Mrs O’Reilly is now calling for tougher sentences to be made to those who carry out such attacks.

The 36-year-old said: “How can a human being do this to another human being? I can’t believe the level of violence. Before the attack she was really confident and bubbly and now she won’t even want to go out the house. I took her out once and she hung her head in shame.

“Her face is still severely bruised, her right side of her lip is slightly down and her eye is packed with blood. She’s a bright student and is studying health and social care at Walsall College. They’ve given her some time off college due to the trauma that she’s been through.

“Its affecting her education and she loses out in every possible way.”

A 16-year-old girl was charged with robbery and two counts of criminal damage and appeared at Wolverhampton Youth Court on Wednesday February 15.

The case was adjourned and she was granted bail to reappear at the same court on March 31. Mrs O’Reilly added: “We’ve had massive support since all of this happened.

“No-one has come around to visit because she can’t face anyone yet.

“But the support has been amazing and I can’t thank people enough.”