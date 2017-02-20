Let police prosecute minor offences in court says crime commissioner

Police officers could prosecute criminal cases at court under calls being made by a top crime chief.

Staffordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Ellis believes police forces should prosecute so-called ‘low level’ crimes such as speeding offences or shoplifting to allow Crown prosecutors to concentrate on complex cases.

If adopted it would be the first time in 30 years that warranted officers in Britain would be able to prosecute cases after the creation of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in 1986.

Mr Ellis said: “I think there is an opportunity to relieve the pressure and workload of the CPS by allowing the police to prosecute some low level cases.

"It would allow the CPS to concentrate its resources on very complex and specialist areas such as child sexual exploitation, historical cases, and cyber crime.

“I see no reason why the police couldn’t, for example, prosecute shoplifting or road traffic offences.

“I believe there are opportunities for it to be cost-effective, speed up justice, and allow the CPS to concentrate on those very complicated cases.”

Nationally the CPS last year prosecuted more than 600,000 cases and spent £557 million of public money.

It saw a sharp rise in Syria-related terrorism offences, sexual and domestic violence, child sexual exploitation, and digital fraud cases.

Sexual offence prosecution rose by 29 per cent while fraud and forgery rose by 23 per cent.

The CPS was formed to allow prosecutions a greater degree of independence from the police.

But Mr Ellis said his proposal would focus on the type of crimes dealt with at magistrates’ courts and that he was still exploring the idea.

Addressing concerns over returning the power of prosecution to police officers, he said: “I think we operate in a different world now.

"Policing in terms of transparency, ethics, and openness has transformed beyond recognition from where we were in the 1980s when the CPS was created.

“I believe the chances or opportunities now for an abuse of power would be minimal. We have so much more scrutiny and safeguards in place.”