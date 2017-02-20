'I am sorry' - Conman who left woman, 84, hurt in £40 robbery apologises to victim as he was jailed for five year

A conman posing as a workman left a vulnerable pensioner injured on the floor as he rooted through her bedroom – for just £40.

Career thief Stuart Harrison had demanded cash from the 84-year-old saying he had cleaned her gutters.

When he called at her house in Walsall, where she lived alone, he pushed past the frail victim causing her to fall while he searched for money to feed his heroin habit.

The elderly lady was left blaming herself for being fooled by Harrison and has been ‘changed forever’, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

Harrison, aged 35, of West Bromwich, first managed to get into her home three days earlier when he demanded the cash for the guttering work. The woman decided to pay him and as she went to get money, fell.

Judge Simon Ward said he took advantage of her frailty and knew he would not face much resistance when he returned to her house on December 15.

Harrison again said he needed paying for work he had done and when she left him on the doorstep to get money pushed past her and headed upstairs. He took £40 from her bag before fleeing.

A victim personal statement from the victim, who suffered an injury to her backside, was read to the court in which she said she was now nervous to answer her door.

Mr Howard Searles, prosecuting, said: “When it happened she was upset and crying. She said she was nervous to answer her door to strangers and blames herself for leaving her door open in the first place.

“She sums up what happened by saying things like this change you forever.”

Harrison, of Beaconview Road, was jailed for five years and four months after admitting robbery.

Judge Ward told him: “For most of your adult life you have been stealing things from people and spending money on drugs.

“You cleaned out the gutters on her house. She hadn’t asked you to do that but when you asked her to pay she obliged and did so. “You pushed her over, went upstairs and stole money from her.”

Appearing in court via videolink, Harrison read out a letter addressed to his victim. He said: “I am utterly ashamed and truly sorry for the crime I have committed against you. I know I have caused you pain and heartache but am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart.

“Do not feel it was something you did.”