Jailed: Prolific Wolverhampton burglar put behind bars to protect the public

A prolific burglar has been locked up for five years to protect the public after breaking into two more homes.

Jamie Haworth was told by Judge Michael Challinor at Wolverhampton Crown Court: “You are not deterred by prison because when released you commit further crime.

“The public need protecting because you will not desist from burgling unless you are confined in custody.”

The 39-year-old, with 23 previous convictions involving 56 offences, had been released from his most recent jail term in August. On November 30, he broke into a house in Waddens Brook Lane, Wednesfield, by smashing a rear window while the elderly occupants were out.

A police dog later followed a scent from the property to a pile of discarded clothing, which included toiletries stolen during the burglary, explained Miss Claire Harris, prosecuting.

Forensic checks later linked the items to the defendant.

Haworth also discovered an address in Patshull Avenue, Fordhouses was temporarily unoccupied and kicked the glass porch until it smashed on January 18.

A neighbour saw what was happening and alerted police who found the defendant still making an untidy search of the property when they reached the scene.

“He was caught red-handed,” confessed Miss Claire Evans, defending. “He has an unenviable record but has not been involved with drugs since 2011.

“However, he came under serious pressure over a debt owed to people who had visited him while he was in prison, and called again after his release.

“This is why he returned to crime once more.”

Haworth, of Woodstock Road, East Park, who had eight previous convictions involving multiple burglaries, pleaded guilty to the latest burglaries and told the court: “I did not target the houses because the people who lived there were elderly.

“I didn’t know whose houses they were. I just knocked the door and discovered that nobody was there.”