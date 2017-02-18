Dudley chase driver who nearly hit workmen and elderly pedestrian was in diabetic trance

A diabetic slipped into a dreamlike state at the wheel ignoring red lights and almost hitting workmen and an elderly pedestrian, a court heard.

Gareth Davies also narrowly missed a head on smash with a bus, Wolverhampton Crown Court was told.

The 55 year old later confessed to police that he was in ‘something like a dreamlike state’ as he hurtled through red lights and clipped kerbs during the 10-minute pursuit.

Another motorist was so alarmed by the way Davies was driving that he called police while following the red Vauxhall Vectra as it veered along New Rowley Road, Dudley, at about 11am on September 9, 2016.

Mr Geoffrey Dann, prosecuting, said: “The car was travelling in an erratic manner and hitting the kerb. It was then seen to nearly hit two council workmen and narrowly miss an old lady.

“It went through several red lights. The man who was following the Vectra assumed that its driver was either drunk or high on drugs.”

Police took up the pursuit in Birmingham Street and an officer shouted at Davies to switch off the engine. But the defendant ignored the order and went through two more red lights around Castle Hill.

The chase ended when the defendant turned into Scotts Green Road and was trapped in the cul-de-sac by police who still had to Taser him before he could be detained.

Mr Dann said: “He later told officers that he was a diabetic and had been feeling funny. The manner of his driving was entirely consistent with a hypoglycemic attack.”

The defendant, of Union Street, Rowley Regis, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, with a three-month night time curfew and two-year driving ban.

Recorder Jacqueline Carey said: “I thought long and hard about sending you to prison because this was seriously bad driving, but after hearing about you and your ill health I do not think it would be in the public interest to put you in prison immediately.”