Dangerous cannabis drug den fires hit 60 in a year across the West Midlands

Firefighters were called to 60 blazes involving cannabis dens last year often having to dodge booby traps at the converted properties.

The figures have been revealed by West Midlands Fire Service just days after firefighters battled a major house blaze at a cannabis factory in Wolverhampton.

During another blaze recently plants were found above the signage shop in High Street, Walsall Wood, by fire crews.

Firefighters have also issued a warning that factories where the drug is grown can be ‘incredibly dangerous’ places to enter.

In 2016 crews were sent to fires all over the region, putting firefighters in danger numerous times.

West Midlands Fire Service spokesman Neil Spencer said: “Someone’s potential high is definitely our low.

“Cannabis ‘factories’ can be incredibly dangerous places for our firefighters to enter.

“Criminals bypass the power supply, make unsafe structural alterations, and fill the premises with growing equipment that uses loads of electricity.

“Dealing with fires at premises where cannabis is being cultivated is a big problem for our firefighters.

“Not only are they having to deal with the fire itself, they are dealing with shoddy electrics, large amounts of power and potential booby traps.”

An example of the dangers firefighters face when being sent out to a job involving illegal makeshift factories include an incident on March 29 last year in Bushbury where by trying to put out a fire started by a cannabis growing set up, a booby trap was set off, causing an explosion.

Of the 60 incidents crews were called out to, 21 involved the production of cannabis to some degree.

Fires involving cannabis factories can spread quickly due to unsafe nature of the operations put together.

An example of this saw Bloxwich’s High Street closed for five hours last February, when 263 cannabis plants were found growing by firefighters attending the blaze at the bottom of a two-storey property in Victoria Avenue.

High Street was closed from around 4am to 9am while police and fire crews dealt with the blaze and the clear up operation, which was believed to have been caused by low-quality equipment connected to the cultivation set-up.

It was revealed last year that a cannabis factory was raided by police in the Black Country every three days.

In October 2016 , the Cannabis Disposal Team of West Midlands Police – the taskforce set up to tackle the cultivation of the drug, revealed that at least £1.5 million of cannabis was seized from the streets of the West Midlands in September alone. About £9m worth of the drug was seized in the region in 2015. Figures published by West Midlands Police, from an FOI request, showed £9m worth of drugs was seized in 2015.