Child rapist jailed for 16 years for historical sex attacks

A child rapist has been jailed for 16 years for repeated sex attacks on three children in the 1990s.

Paul Dwyer, from Smethwick, targeted his victims at homes in the West Midlands over a period of almost 10 years.

His victims, who were aged under 12, came forward recently to tell West Midlands Police what had happened, and he was found guilty at trial.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court this week, he was jailed for 16 years for three rapes, and nine years concurrently for two indecent assaults.

Dwyer, 52, from Hall Road, Smethwick, will spend his life on the sex offenders register.

Dc Gemma Denwette, from West Midlands Police, said today: “The victims in this case were affected for many years by what had happened. They all had to undergo counselling and it had a major impact on their personal relationships.

“It took a great deal of bravery to come forward but they decided they had to in order to prevent other children becoming victims of Dwyer.

“Allegations of this nature will always be taken seriously by our officers no matter how many years have passed and I hope the lengthy sentence that has been handed out proves that it is never too late to tell your story and take a dangerous offender off the streets.”