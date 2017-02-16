Third shooting in four months spark terror on Walsall streets

A bullet-ridden house is the chilling evidence of the third shooting to hit Palfrey in just four months leaving some neighbours frightened to walk the streets.

The targeted house in Alexandra Road has been left with shattered windows after being shot at in what police say was a deliberate attack.

No-one was hurt in the latest shooting on Sunday at 6.20pm, which happened just metres from where a man was shot in Farmstead Close in Christmas Day.

He suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

That happened just over a month after a man travelling on a bus was shot as he chatted on his mobile phone, in Weston Street, on November 22.

He suffered serious head injuries.

Now residents in the area have insisted on a clampdown to the violence after the attack. One said: “You’re frightened to come out of the house.”

Another, who did not want to be named for fear of repurcussions, said: “This used to be such a beautiful area around here. There was none of this.”

Another resident said they were getting ready to watch television on Sunday when they heard gunfire.

They said: “I was really on edge. I don’t like the curtains pulled but they were pulled on Sunday. I’m frightened to go out. Someone across the road has got children – he’s moving.

"He’s got children to bring up and he said: ‘I can’t do that here. I can’t let them out of the gate in case, when they’re walking back up from the school, they get hurt.’ What a shame. What a shame, in this day and age.”

Det Sgt Paul Cook from West Midlands Police said: “We believe this was a targeted attack. No arrests have been made at this stage.

"We would like anyone with information to come forward and report it via our 101 number quoting crime number 20WS/31118A/17 or alternatively to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."