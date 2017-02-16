Spit hoods issued to all Staffordshire Police officers

A move to equip all police officers in Staffordshire with spit guards has been given the go ahead – days after West Midlands Police announced it had no plans to use the hoods.

All Staffordshire Police officers will be provided with spit guards as personal issue on their utility belts after the move was backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Ellis.

The controversial move was announced jointly by Mr Ellis and the force on Wednesday.

Spit hoods are mesh fabric hoods placed over the heads of suspects to prevent spitting or biting.

Last week, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said there were no plans for the hoods, although West Midlands Police Federation chairman Tom Cuddeford said talks had taken place over the use.

Staffordshire has previously made them available in police vehicles and custody blocks, but not to every officer as part of standard issue kit.

The move comes after significant national debate, which has seen public opinion divided.

The PCC offered Chief Constable Jane Sawyers the funding to equip all officers with spit guards having listened to views expressed by each side of the debate.

Mr Ellis said: “This subject has attracted some controversy nationally, but we should not ask officers to carry out their work in protecting the public without protecting them.

“I’ve seen bodycam footage of an arrest in Staffordshire where the individual being detained spat at officers.

“Physical violence can make the police’s job very difficult but the wait, often for weeks, for an officer to find out if being spat at has caused infection, such as hepatitis must be horrendous for the officer and their family.”

Chief Constable Sawyers said: “Police officers have told me that they fear more the consequences of being spat at than of being physically assaulted.

“Policing can be a dangerous job and spitting is a real risk, which can have serious outcomes in some circumstances. The PCC and I are in agreement that personal issue spit guards is a proportionate response to a real threat faced by officers.”

As part of the new arrangements, use of the spit guard will join use of Taser, domestic abuse incidents and Stop and Search in being subject to ‘enhanced oversight’ by the PCC’s office.

This involves mandatory use of bodycams during an incident and dip sampling of that footage by each area’s Safer Neighbourhood Panel on top of normal oversight arrangements.

The full roll-out will start in the next few weeks and includes additional training for officers.