Fifteen football hooligans brawl at Bescot Station before Walsall vs Northampton game

Up to 15 football hooligans were involved in a brawl at Bescot Stadium train station ahead of Walsall FC's 2-1 victory over Northampton Town, police revealed today.

Officers were called to the fight on the over bridge at the station at around 2.30pm, 30 minutes before kick-off.

They broke up the trouble, and a man aged 25 from Walsall has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

British Transport Police said: "It is believed the individuals involved in the fight were attending the Walsall vs Northampton fixture the same day."

The suspect arrested has now been bailed in connection with the trouble, which happened on February 4.

The force added: "Officers are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch. Were you at the station at this time?"

Contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 405 of 04/02/2017. Alternatively, pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.