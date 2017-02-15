Wolves thug gets match ban for attacking Aston Villa fans

A Wolves supporter received a three-year football banning order for attacking Aston Villa fans during a match this season.

Thomas Pugh, of Locketts Court, Cannock, was convicted of throwing missiles at Villa fans when the two sides met at Villa Park on October 15.

The 24 year old was found guilty following a trial at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.

Pugh was given a three-year banning order which means he cannot visit any ground in the country until 2020.

He was also handed a £345 fine, told to pay prosecution costs of £770 and a victim surcharge of £35.

The game in October was a Championship fixture which finished 1-1.

The sides met again last month at The Molineux with Wolves coming out on top, winning 1-0.

Over the two ties there was no major fan trouble, although 35 Aston Villa supporters who gathered at a pub in Bilston ahead of the game were sent home following fears from police over trouble.

Villa Park steward Mark Davis said he saw Pugh throwing missiles from the lower tier of the Doug Ellis Stand at Villa fans who were in the North Stand.

The game at Villa Park was the first meeting between the sides in four years following Villa’s relegation from the Premier League.