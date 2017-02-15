JAILED: Driver who fled police at over 100mph after drinking in Willenhall pub

A disqualified driver who travelled at speeds of more than 100mph on country lanes during a police chase has been jailed.

Shane Slater was behind the wheel of his Vauxhall Vectra despite being banned from the roads and being over the drink drive limit.

The pursuit, part of which was caught on a dashboard camera in the police car, ended when the defendant lost control of his car near Newport.

It crashed into the grass verge and Slater’s girlfriend, who was a front seat passenger, was injured and suffered a broken foot.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Slater had been to a pub in Willenhall and had lost track of how much he had been drinking.

He was jailed for six months for dangerous driving and was told he was lucky the sentence was not longer.

Judge Jim Tindal told Slater he needed to learn that there were consequences to his actions.

“You are said to be a young man with a bright future which has been put at risk by your stupid behaviour over the past two years,” he said.

The court heard that Slater had a previous driving ban and had been jailed last year for drugs offences and was on licence.

Slater, of Newport Road, Hinstock, was also banned from driving for three years, which will start on his release from prison.

He had admitted dangerous driving on the A41 and in Pave Lane and other roads, driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol and without insurance.

Mr Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said the Vectra was caught on camera near the M54 at 3.25am on October 8. The car was flagged up because it had no insurance.

When Slater arrived home at about 5am and saw the waiting police car he drove away. He was followed and reached speeds of more than 100mph.

The video from the police camera was played to the court showing the car travelling at excessive speed down narrow and unclassified lanes.

“These were single track unlit roads with high hedges with blind bends and any vehicle coming in the opposite direction would have had no chance,” he said.

Mr Jones said Slater’s passenger, Ella Smith, broke several toes when the car crashed.

The defendant was arrested and subsequent tests showed Slater had 57 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Jones said the level of alcohol was likely to have been higher at the time Slater was first seen a few hours earlier.

The court heard Slater had bought the car three weeks earlier in anticipation of the end of his previous driving ban.

Mr Simon Worlock, for Slater, said his client, who worked for his father’s car sales business, said he and his girlfriend had been out to a pub in Willenhall and he had lost track of how much he had been drinking.

He said Slater had made a mistake and apologised for his actions and was now under some parental discipline while working in the family business.