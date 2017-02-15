Carl Campbell murder: Shooting suspect charged after being tracked from West Bromwich to Belgium

A murder suspect from West Bromwich is to appear in court this morning after being tracked down in Belgium.

Jaspal Rai will appear at Dudley Magistrates Court this morning charged with murdering Carl Campbell, who was shot dead in West Bromwich last December.

The 24-year-old of no fixed abode was detained in Belgium under a European Arrest Warrant on January 9 before being extradited back to the UK.

Two other men, 19-year-old Mohammed Humza and 24-year-old Vikesh Chauhan, both from the West Bromwich area, were previously charged with Campbell's murder on December 29.

Campbell from Low Hill, Wolverhampton, was gunned down while sitting in a stationary Ford Fiesta on Dartmouth Street, near to the junction with High Street on December 27.

It emerged after the shooting that Campbell had been jailed in 2009 for knocking down and killing 92-year-old Clarence Elwin the previous year.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

After his death his family paid tribute to 'a much loved son, devoted father and beloved brother.'

They added in reference to the earlier accident: "Carl was a young man at the time who had a full driving licence, tax and insurance. He just panicked and left the scene.

"When he came to his family he was advised to report to the police station which he did immediately. As we know he received six years in prison and an eight-year driving ban which he served his time for.

"He was very sorry for what had happened. He was not a killer. It was an accident and he panicked so please don't judge him on that incident alone."