Two West Midlands Police officers arrested over 'plot to steal and sell drugs'

Two West Midlands Police officers were arrested today over an alleged conspiracy to steal and supply drugs.

The pair were also held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, and were held at their homes in the West Midlands.

The men aged 47 and 35, are based at Perry Barr and have not been named.

They were among eight arrests this morning by the force's counter corruption unit.

A 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Derby, and a 28-year-old man from Alum Rock, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, conspiracy to steal and to supply drugs.

A 42-year-old man from Washwood Heath, a 27-year-old man from Alum Rock and a 25-year-old man from Aston were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.

All are being questioned at police stations across the West Midlands.