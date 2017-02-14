Thug punched pregnant ex while he was barred from seeing her

A heavily pregnant woman was punched in the face by her former partner while she had a restraining order in place against him.

Chantelle Witton was attacked in her Brierley Hill home by 21-year-old Ryan Jones, with whom she has a three-year-old son.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard she was seven months pregnant when the attack took place on November 18.

The attack was the latest in a string of abuse and harassment by Jones towards Ms Witton, which the court heard had persisted since the restraining order was imposed in May 2014.

Miss Elizabeth Power, defending, said Jones had gone to speak to Ms Witton after his contact with their child ceased but an argument ensued.

Prosecutor Mr Paul Mytton, outlining the attack, said: “Ms Witton was having a bath when she became aware of a noise downstairs. She was scared. She didn’t want him there. He followed her about the house and upstairs.

“There was an argument and he punched her in the face and she fell onto the bed.”

Ms Witton suffered injuries to her hip and forehead in the attack.

Miss Power, added: “There was an argument and it escalated and he accepts he struck her in the face causing injury.”

The court heard the restraining order was initially imposed after Jones assaulted Ms Witton and bit her on the cheek.

He has further convictions for assaulting and harassing her, and just last year received a suspended sentence for an assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mitigating on Jones’ behalf, Miss Power, added: “They have a son who is three years old together.

“He was having contact with her through a third-party, his mother, but that seems to have broke down when she started to work and contact ceased.

“He went there to find out about his son. There was an argument and it escalated and he accepts he struck her in the face causing injury.”

Jones, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breaching a restraining order. He was sentenced to 12 months behind bars.