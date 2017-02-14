Teen seriously injured in Wolverhampton street attack

Four teenagers have been arrested after a 17-year-old was seriously injured in a Wolverhampton street attack.

The boy was taken to hospital after he was set upon by an armed gang in Prestwood Road, near New Cross Hospital, at around 5.30pm on February 6.

He suffered serious head injuries in the attack but has now been discharged.

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Now West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Dc Alex Cochrane on 101, extension 871 3327, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.