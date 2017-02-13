Thief stole Jaguar car to make £40 during crime spree

A thief who stole an X-Type Jaguar from under its owner’s nose later sold it for £40 having burned out the clutch causing £700 of damage.

Andrew Faux nabbed the 2005 plate luxury Jag worth thousands of pounds during a crime spree in September last year.

It culminated in a robbery at the One Stop shop in Swan Lane, Wordsley, in which he threatened the manager with a knife.

The two incidents – and a third offence in which he used racially aggravated language towards a police officer – were all committed while he was subject to a suspended sentence for possession with intent to supply heroin.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday the 23-year-old was jailed for a total of four years and four months.

Mr Gary Cook, prosecuting, said the first incident took place after Faux was detained by police on September 5 for attempting to gain access to his ex-partner’s home against her will.

While in custody he threatened an officer, the court heard.

It was then on September 16 in Brierley Hill that Faux saw a man step out of his Jaguar X-Type to make a phone call.

Spotting the car’s owner had left his keys in the ignition, Faux seized his opportunity, jumping in and driving away.

Mr Cook, said: “The defendant soon had to park up as he had burnt out the clutch and caused £700 worth of damage.

“He has then made a sustained attempt to sell the vehicle. Eventually a man has come to his house and he sold it for £40.”

Second-hand Jaguar X-Types can be found online being advertised for anywhere between £1,400 and £2,990.

Faux robbed the One Stop shop on September 29. After pointing a knife at the manager he demanded money from the till and alcohol.

He made off with £80 and two bottles of vodka.

Mr Thomas McGarvey, defending, said: “There was a threat in that the knife was wielded but thankfully there was no verbal threat to compound the obvious one.

“The Jaguar was a spur of the moment incident and the complainant has now got their car back, albeit with damage.

“My client has led a very hectic lifestyle since the passing of his mother two months before the robbery.”

Faux, who was listed at court as of no fixed address, had previously pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated language, theft of a car and also robbery.

Passing sentence, Recorder Martin Wasik, said: “Four years and four months is a long time for a young man to be in prison but it is a fair reflection of this serious offending.”