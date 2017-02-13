Teen thug stabbed fitness champion 12 times after he tried to help woman on New Year's Day

A teenage knifeman who left a fitness champion scarred for life after he tried to help a woman in need has been jailed for almost nine years.

Good Samaritan Will Flint needed more than 60 stitches in up to a dozen different knife wounds after he was stabbed repeatedly by Aidan Morrissey in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Morrissey, 18, attacked Will after the fitness fanatic intervened to help a woman the young thug had been assaulting and dragging by her hair in Birmingham.

As Will went to reason with Morrissey at a cash point on Bristol Road, Morrissey lashed out and plunged his knife into the 27-year-old's competition-winning body over and over again.

“I spoke to the man but almost immediately he pulled a knife and began stabbing me," described Will, who is still recovering six weeks on.

"I have had some martial arts training and managed to deflect some of the blows, without that I’m not sure I would still be alive."

“It was a traumatic time not only for myself but also my family.

"It will have a lasting physical and emotional impact and the scars will stay with me for life.

"It’s unlikely I’ll be able to return to full fitness again because of this,” added Will, who has re-lived the horror of his attack to highlight the dangers of knife crime.

Morrissey, of Billbrook Grove, Weoley Castle, was jailed for a total of eight years and 10 months at Birmingham Crown Court last week after admitting wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

He was also sentenced for two counts of battery against the woman on December 31 and on January 1, when he dragged his victim by her hair and punched her in the eye.

Dc Gareth Johnson, from West Midlands Police CID, said: "This was a particularly severe attack and one that highlights the dangers of carrying a knife as just one momentary lapse can have long-lasting consequences.

"Knife crime is unacceptable and we are committed to punishing those who ignore the risks and dangers of illegally carrying one.

"We were thankful to the information provided by the public following our appeal which helped to build up the case against Morrissey."