Jaguar Land Rover engines theft: Four men arrested over '£3m heist'

Four men have been arrested as detectives investigate a heist of '£3 million worth of engines' from Jaguar Land Rover.

The car maker was working with West Midlands Police to investigate the theft at its 300-acre plant in Solihull.

It is not clear if the engines were ones made at the i54 plant near Wolverhampton.

Police held dawn raids in Sutton Coldfield and Warwickshire today.

Following investigations, officers swooped on locations in Kingsbury Road, Minworth, and Bermuda Industrial Park, in Nuneaton, and discovered what are believed to be the stolen engines.

An investigation was launched after an articulated truck entered the Land Rover site in Solihull on January 31.

Detectives have arrested four men aged 29, 40, 47 and 56 on suspicion of conspiracy to steal.

All four have been bailed pending further inquiries.