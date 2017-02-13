Driver downed bottle of vodka, wrote off car and snapped lamppost

A drink-driver wrecked the £16,000 car of his girlfriend’s disabled mother after downing a bottle of vodka with friends, a judge heard.

David Critchley lost control of the Ford Kugar, mounted the pavement and ploughed into a lamppost which snapped in two, Wolverhampton Crown Court was told.

The 36-year-old driver, who was travelling alone and injured in the crash, also kicked out and spat at a police officer called to the scene in West Park Road, Smethwick on November 10, said Mr Phillip Beardwell, prosecuting.

A blood test later showed the defendant was more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.

The prosecutor explained that Critchley had downed a bottled of vodka at a flat in Tipton with his partner and her sister.

But after his partner left to walk home at 4am, he took the keys to the Kugar from her sister and then proceeded to drive off. He suffered head injuries when the car, provided through the Motability scheme, crashed four miles down the road.

The vehicle was also written off following the crash.

Mr Charles Crinion, defending Critchley, who convictions for 81 previous offences, said: “This was a very stupid and dangerous offence.

"His partner had been attacked in the street once before and he feared for her safety after she left to walk home alone.”

The unemployed father of two from Queens Road, Smethwick, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving, assaulting a police officer and having neither insurance nor a valid driving licence.

He was given a 16 month prison sentence suspended for two years and banned from driving for three years.