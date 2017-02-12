Want to report a crime? Go online with West Midlands Police

A new West Midlands Police website will allow the public to report crime online and speak to the force via web chats.

As part of a series of new measures being brought in under the WMP2020 change programme, the force will be introducing what it calls the Digital Experience for Citizens, or DEC, on a revamped website.

It will be trialled this spring and then introduced by the summer.

Sandwell Police’s chief superintendent Richard Baker said: “At the moment our internet site has basic information, with phone numbers and addresses to get in contact.

“It’s going to get far more interactive, so people are able to report crime on there and use web chat to talk about issues. A lot of things that come into us aren’t actually police issues, so these can then be diverted to other agencies.

“It will provide the public with another way to get in touch and hopefully a better response, rather than ringing 101 and sometimes getting an answer, sometimes waiting 15 minutes to get an answer, or sometimes not getting an answer at all.”

Although the new service would not replace 101, it is hoped it will enable the force to deal with more cases, and decide what incidents need to be attended.

Chief Supt Baker said: “We can speak to a victim of crime on web chat or phone and make an assessment whether we need to send someone out. We will still go out to investigate lines of inquiry, to collect evidence like CCTV, check for finger prints or blood.“These are major changes, for the staff internally, and for our community in how they are used to speaking to a police officer. But there will be far more ways to contact us and to get a response.”

The use of new technology has a key role in the force’s plans, with the website following on from the recent introduction of new smart mobile devices enabling officers to do more work away from the police stations.

WMP2020 is the biggest overhaul of how the force operates and follows £126 million being cut from its budget in the last five years.

WMP 2020 is estimated to cost in the region of £77 million, but expected to secure £116m of savings.

In addition to the new website, and phones, officers will be equipped with more than 1,600 extra body cameras.