Under attack: West Midlands emergency crews ‘let down’ by current legislation

“Firefighters are the people that we rely on in our moments of most need.

They willingly respond to emergencies everyday knowing that the risks they face are what make most other people run in the opposite direction.

The last thing they expect or deserve is to be assaulted or attacked whilst they go about their job of saving lives.

The rise in attacks on West Midlands firefighters is shocking and disgraceful.

For the year from April 2015 to April 2016 there were 67 assaults on firefighters – and in the eight months from April 2016 to December 2016 this was already above that at 77. This has to raise the question if enough is being done to tackle this ever growing and unacceptable problem.

Firefighters have every right to go home at the end of their shift not having suffered from a physical or verbal attack.

They have every right to assume the Government is doing everything possible to put in place the protections required.

They have every right to assume their safety is of upmost importance but, disgracefully, this isn’t the case.

There is current legislation that came into force in 2007 that makes it an offence to obstruct or hinder certain emergency workers who are responding to emergency circumstances. Offenders who commit an offence under this legislation can face a fine of up to £5000. Under criminal law they can face a prison sentence. The legislation is flawed and doesn’t deter people from attacking emergency workers.

An assault on anybody is unacceptable but an attack on an emergency worker whilst they are trying to assist people in need is a damming insight into what emergency workers shouldn’t have to face on a daily basis. Firefighters are being let down because even with current legislation in place, catching and prosecuting the perpetrators is difficult at best, with those who do face the courts being given minimal if any punishment at all.

Police and ambulance services have also seen an increase in assaults and attacks on staff. A recent example is the case of ambulance technician and former firefighter Robert Burness.

After responding to an unconscious patient who needed medical help in West Bromwich, Mr Burness was the victim of an attack when the patient regained consciousness and headbutted him, causing facial injuries. The perpetrator received a 12-week prison sentence and a £265 fine. The Government need to take a stronger lead.

They simply cannot sit by and do nothing. There needs to be a Government led national strategy to tackle this, which addresses the flaws in legislation and supplies proper funding that allows emergency services to engage with the community over this issue. The results of an attack on a firefighter can be catastrophic.

Recovery from attacks can take weeks or sometimes months with some Firefighters not being able to return to their roles.

The mental stresses and trauma endured never really leaves them and with certain types of attacks, delays in responding to emergencies is putting members of the public at unnecessary risk.

However, it is not just legislation that the Government need to focus on.

The constant cuts to emergency service budgets have meant not only a reduced emergency response, but a lack of resources to run initiatives to directly raise this issue with the local communities and educate young people in schools.

The Government has ignored this issue and have failed to recognise it when slashing services to the bone.

There must be a debate

led in good faith by the Government and the concerns and ideas of the emergency services, emergency workers and trade unions not only be listened, to but acted upon. Ministers must take this issue seriously.

If the Government shows no respect why should we expect society?”