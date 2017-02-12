She's got the voice: Pc recognises Sandwell taxi knife robber from dashcam audio recording

A woman robber who slashed the face of a taxi driver to steal his earnings has been jailed - after being caught by a police officer who recognised her voice.

Pc Andy Cleaver managed to identify Jessica Buchanan after hearing her speak, recalling her distinctive twang caught on a dash camera during the attack off New Birmingham Road, Tividale, weeks beforehand, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

The Sandwell neighbourhood officer had been visiting nearby flats, where Buchanan was staying, on July 4 last year with Pc Mark Summerfield on an unrelated matter. A knife was found in Buchanan’s bag after she was arrested.

The 21-year-old initially denied any involvement in the robbery in which the taxi driver had a knife pushed against his neck as she demanded cash - leaving him with scarring to the nose and lip following a struggle.

The only available evidence at the time was audio captured on dash cam and the victim’s phone which also caught her giggling as she made off with £75 in the early hours of May 18.

Following her arrest, other phones were linked to Buchanan and officers established she used a false name to book cabs from the firm and provide different addresses to avoid being identified.

Buchanan, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to robbery and was jailed for four years and 10 months on February, 3.

PC Cleaver said: "The only evidence we had to go on was the audio and her voice must have just stuck in my mind; I just knew she was the taxi robber when she started talking.

"Although our team wasn’t leading the investigation the sound captured on the dash cam and mobile phone was shared with us as neighbourhood officers in the area. Thankfully it paid off on this occasion."

Detective Sergeant Wayne Dudley, from West Midlands Police, said: "This was a fantastic piece of police work which enabled us to take a vicious robber off the streets.

"This was a traumatic experience for the taxi driver who has been left permanently scarred by what happened that night.

"The way in which Buchanan was caught just highlights the dedication, professionalism and skills of our officers to bring justice."